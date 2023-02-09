Report: RM87 mln Serian Conference Centre expected to be completed by March

KUCHING (Feb 9): The RM87 million Serian Conference Centre project, which was launched in 2016, is now expected to be fully completed by the end of next month.

A Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report today said the project has a completion rate of 94.18 per cent.

The report also said that the conference centre will be able to accommodate more than 1,000 guests at a time for events and functions.

The report was issued following the visit to the project site by Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada on Tuesday.

Dr Sinang in his remarks hoped that the project contractor will complete the conference centre within the specified time period.

Also present during the visit were a Political Secretary to the Premier of Sarawak Damen Rejek, Serian Resident Selamat Jati Yanjah, Serian District Officer Lim Hock Meng and other government officials.

According to previous media reports, the project was launched by then-chief minister the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem on April 5, 2016 along with the RM200 million Serian Government Administration Complex.

Both the Complex and Convention Centre were launched in conjunction with the elevation of Serian as a division.

The complex costing RM200 million has been completed and started operating in July 2021.

The Convention Centre is said to be the first of its kind for an administrative division in Sarawak and replaces the Civic Centre concept.