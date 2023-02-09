Report: Sarawak has most expensive roti canai, teh tarik in country

KUCHING (Feb 9): Sarawak has the most expensive roti canai and teh tarik in the country, said a news report citing data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

The Malay Mail reported today that the most expensive roti canai was in Kapit, priced at RM2.50 per piece and the most expensive teh tarik is offered at RM3.50 in Beluru and Pakan.

The news portal had highlighted the two items to compare the disparity of experiences among Malaysians while pointing out that DoSM has been keeping track of the prices of goods over time, and this week the most recent data from Dec 31 last year was released to the public through its new open data portal, OpenDoSM which presents it alongside locality data from its Kawasanku portal.

It is also noted that data for some districts in Sarawak were missing.

Other districts like Matu, Tatau and Song and Lawas as well as their counterparts in Sabah namely Tambunan, Kota Marudu and Pitas also have among the most expensive roti canai at RM2 per piece.

The cheapest roti canai in Malaysia can be found in Subis where one piece is priced at a mere RM1.10.

In Peninsular Malaysia, Jerantut in Pahang has the most expensive roti canai at RM1.80 per piece while the cheapest roti canai can be found in Rompin, Pahang and Dungun in Kuala Terengganu, both priced at RM1 per piece.

A cup of teh tarik in Selangau can be priced at RM3.20 and in Belaga, Daro and Tebedu, it is sold at RM3.

On average a cup of teh tarik in East Malaysia will cost one more than RM2.

In Sabah, the most expensive cup of teh tarik is in Tambunan, priced at RM3 while the cheapest is at RM1.67 in Tenom.

The state’s capital city and tourist destination Kota Kinabalu offers teh tarik at RM2.67 while the port city Lahad Datu has one cup at RM2.57.

In Peninsular Malaysia, the Klang Valley came in the top spot, where one cup of teh tarik is priced at RM2.30, while it is at RM1.94 in Petaling.

Jerantut and Lipis in Pahang have the second most expensive teh tarik at RM2.15 per cup, followed by Pontian (RM2.08), Seremban (RM2.04), Johor Baru (RM2.02).

In Kuala Terengganu, the average price is around RM2 in districts close to the shore like Kemaman (RM2.03), Dungun (RM2), Marang (RM2), Setiu (RM2).

The cheapest teh tarik can be found in Kuala Muda in Kedah at RM1.20, followed by Kuala Langat in Selangor at RM1.27.