Second edition of Matang Warrior Survival Trail Run returns July 2

KUCHING (Feb 9): The Matang Warrior Survival Trail Run organised by the Scout Association of Malaysia Sarawak branch returns on July 2 following the success of last year’s inaugural event.

“With the overwhelming response from the run last year, this coming event will be more rewarding for running enthusiasts,” said Sarawak Scout Council president Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom yesterday.

“The run will also be an event to foster brotherhood among Scouts and the public, especially the sports enthusiasts, as well as to promote healthy lifestyle among the community.”

Event registration forms are obtainable from the state scout headquarters at Jalan Batu Lintang here during office hours, and also from the Telegram of Persekutuan Pengakap Malaysia Cawangan Sarawak.

Mawan encouraged the public to registrater early and to take part in the run while enjoying the scenery of the Matang Scout-Girl Guide Campsite, which is strategically situated at the foot of Gunung Serapi in Matang.

Event organising committee chairman Lee Kong Shin said the run will have four categories – 1km Kid Dash (12 years and below), 5km Jungle Trail (13 years and above), 10km Jungle Trail (18 years and above), and 20km Jungle Trail (18 years and above).

The 10km and 20km events also offer attractive prizes and all participants are entitled to T-shirts, medals and refreshments, he said.

Completed forms and remitted bank-in slips are to be submitted to the Sarawak Scout Council account or be sent personally to the Scout headquarters.

Alternatively, they can also be sent to 082-251816 (fax), ppmsarawak@gmail.com, or via WhatsApp to Zynuria (012-8002191) or Luke (016-8685266).

Apart from Lee, others who met up with Mawan at his office for discussion on the event were Sarawak Chief Scout Commissioner Capt Zainuddin Hamdan and organising event committee members Mohadi Mobin, Khairul Anwar Shazali, Yusuf Long, and Zasran Abdullah.