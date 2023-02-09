Sharifah Hasidah: S’wak places high emphasis on early childhood education

KUCHING (Feb 9): Early childhood education is an important agenda of the Sarawak government to achieve the status of a prosperous state, according to Deputy Minister of Law, MA63 and State-Federal Government Relations Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

The Samariang assemblywoman said this was proven through various initiatives and projects implemented by the state government.

Among others, the state government through the Women, Early Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Ministry has allocated RM2.5 million to subsidise fees for eligible children in nurseries and kindergartens in the state.

Sharifah Hasidah said this provision somewhat eases the burden of parents in ensuring that their children get exposure and quality learning.

“In addition, the allocation of RM5,000 per year given to each Kemas nursery or preschool in Sarawak under the Special Annual Grant (GTK) aims to help teachers buy teaching aids in nursery or preschool.

“The special grant is also for professional teachers and through it, nursery or preschool teachers are encouraged to attend courses that can improve their quality and quality of work to enhance their daily tasks,” she said when officiating the Petra Jaya-level Tabika Kemas appreciation at Penview Convention Centre here yesterday.

Sharifah Hasidah said that the Sarawak government through members of the State Legislative Assembly channelled funds for the development of nurseries and preschools through building infrastructure as well as other needs for children’s early education.

“Among the projects contributed is the reconstruction of one of the buildings of RPR Phase ll Kampung Tunku Kemas Tabika, which is currently underway.

“We have also contributed furniture and learning equipment to Kampung Samaring Batu and the outdoor playground project at Kampung Semerah Padi Phase I Kemas Tabika, which has been handed over to the nursery.

“All the state government’s initiatives are to strengthen early childhood education in Sarawak,” she said.

The appreciation ceremony themed ‘Our Children Our Future’ saw a total of 451 children from the Petra Jaya parliamentary Community Development Department (Kemas) receiving certificates of excellence – 22 from the Petra Jaya preschool, 77 from the Tupong nursery, Semariang nursery (178) and Satok nursery (74).

Also present were Kemas Sarawak deputy director of Finance and Management Fatimah Rosli, Kemas Kuching district officer Nurezzati Azri and others.