SMA implements 64 of Sarawak’s 154 digital transformation initiatives

KUCHING (Feb 9): The Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) has implemented 64 out of its 154 initiatives towards the digital transformation of Sarawak.

SMA general manager Dr Zaidi Razak said the authority has broadened its role in the state’s digital transformation agenda beyond telecommunications.

He said the 64 initiatives which had been implemented thus far were solely SMA’s efforts, while the rest would be in collaboration with various government agencies and private sector in the state.

“We are very proud to receive the London Innovation Award in London last year through the development of the iSarawakCare application that brings together various applications through digitalisation.

“In principle, we managed to change the way one ministry works by opting for the digital platform where applicants can access their application,” he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued after Sarawak State Public Service Commission (SPANS) chairman Datu Dr Sabariah Putit paid a courtesy call on him at the SMA Office here.

Zaidi said another initiative implemented by SMA is the Sarawak ID application, which up to now has recorded 881,538 registered users.

“Many services are offered by the Sarawak government through Sarawak ID, which can unify government and private sector services.

“In fact, other states in Malaysia want to develop something similar to Sarawak ID but we still haven’t quite succeeded until now because the application requires single sign-in,” he explained.

On other infrastructure development committed by SMA, Zaidi said another Digital Innovation Hub (DIH) had been established and started operating in Kapit.

Given this, he hoped that young people would take the opportunity to get involved with the digital services provided by SMA through the initiative.