S’wak Health director: Tanah Puteh Health Clinic’s toilet upgraded by One Medicare Sdn Bhd

KUCHING (Feb 9): Tanah Puteh Health Clinic’s toilet, specifically for persons with disabilities (PwD) and elderly, has been upgraded by One Medicare Sdn Bhd, said Sarawak Health director Dr Ooi Choo Huck.

“The upgrading work at the clinic was done by One Medicare, which fulfilled part of its corporate social responsibility,” he said in a statement today.

He was responding to a report that Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii last month had handed over RM100,000 to the clinic in Pending here for the upgrade of basic facilities there.

Dr Ooi said the Sarawak Health Department had learnt that the MP’s allocation was handed directly to the clinic’s Sport and Recreation Club (SRC).

He added that the department had not been informed by the club whether the allocation would be utilised for the upgrade of basic facilities at the clinic.

He said Dr Yii’s statement which mentioned that the latter had visited JKNS to better understand issues and learn about the plan to upgrade the toilet facilities caught the department by surprise.

Based on records, Dr Ooi said the Democratic Action Party lawmaker had not paid a courtesy call on JKNS recently.

He added that Dr Yii had visited the clinic in Pending in September and October in 2018, February and March in 2020, March and August last year as well as January this year.

“He also visited the Kuching Division Health Office on Jun 17 last year, but no official visit has been made to JKNS Sarawak,” Dr Ooi said.

He also acknowledged that Dr Yii had granted a total of RM218,091 allocation to the clinic’s SRC for the purchase of health equipment and others.

Last month, Dr Yii issued a statement to announce that he had handed over RM100,000 to the Tanah Puteh Health Clinic in Pending for the upgrade of basic facilities at the clinic.

“I am also grateful to see the completion of the upgrades of the male toilet including the addition of a toilet specifically for PwD and elderly,” he said.

He added that his parliamentary office had allocated more than RM220,000 of funds to the clinic for various issues including to renovate the clinic, paint the interior of the clinic, upgrade the air-conditioning equipment in the clinic lobby and others.