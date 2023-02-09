Tragic accident in Genting Highlands claims seventh victim

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 9): The death toll in the tragic Genting Highlands accident involving a van increased to seven when another victim who was sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment succumbed to the injuries suffered during the accident.

The accident at KM4.8 Jalan Genting Highlands near Bentong, Pahang yesterday afternoon had already claimed six victims.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the seven who died have been identified as Wong Choun Chiet (van driver), 49 ; Foong Ah Lan, 67; Lee Moy, 67 ; Goh Siew Kim, 61; Ang Meng Hing, 62; Seow Mee Tin, 72: and Chang Them Kong, 70.

Ramli said initial investigations revealed that 13 passengers in the van were heading to Penang from Genting Highlands when the van they were travelling in lost control and hit the concrete divider.

“Due to the impact, the van driver and five others died at the scene while another died while receiving treatment at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital,” he said in a statement last night.

He said six others who were injured were sent to the Kuala Lumpur Lumpur Hospital (including the one who died) while two others who were sent to the Bentong Hospital were later transferred to the Temerloh Hospital.

“We (Police) are appealing to anyone who witnessed the accident to go to the nearest police station to assist police in investigations related to the accident,” he said.

During the 1.15pm accident, a van with 14 people aboard were descending from Genting Highlands when the driver lost control of the van which later hit the road divider. ― Bernama