Ugak appointed SDNU senior VP, Chukpai reappointed VP

KUCHING (Feb 9): Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong has been appointed as Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) senior vice-president while Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon, reappointed vice-president.

They were among 15 individuals appointed by SDNU president Tan Sri William during the union’s supreme executive committee (SEC) meeting on Jan 28.

Mawan, SDNU president since 2012, made the appointment after consulting the SEC members during the meeting.

Ugak, a member of SDNU Sibu Jaya branch is also Hulu Rajang MP.

Chukpai, a direct member of the union, is also president of Federation of Orang Ulu Associations Malaysia (Forum).

“SDNU, an umbrella body of most Dayak-based groups, continues to be inclusive, hence we have appointed personalities from diverse backgrounds into the SEC.

“We are not short of academicians, professionals like lawyers, architects and engineers, civil servants, high ranking officials in the state administration, businessmen and community leaders in the current SEC,” said Mawan, who is also advisor in the Sarawak Premier’s Office and Pakan assemblyman.

Reappointed into the current SEC as senior vice-presidents were Lt Gen I (Rtd) Datuk Stephen Mundaw, Prof Dr Noria Tugang and David Keen Hollis Tini.

Dr John Francis Noyan and Catherine Edward Kechendai were reappointed into the SEC as vice-presidents.

Reappointed as ordinary SEC members are Penghulu Adi Jala, Stanley Belayong Pok, Cr Pasang Ngelambai, Margaret Philip Bedus, Graman Ringi and Cr Wilfred Mujah Aton.

Newly appointed SEC members are Ganti Bali and Peter Bonny Salleh.

Apart from the 15 appointed members, the SEC also has another 23 elected members.

The 23, including Mawan and Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang (deputy president), were elected into the SEC during the union’s last Triennial General Assembly (TGA) on Oct 29 2022 in Sibu, while permanent secretary to the Ministry of Transport Dato Alice Jawan is SDNU vice-president by virtue of her holding the elected Women Wing chairperson post.

The other SEC members (for the term 2022 to 2024) are Banyi Beriak (VP), Chambai Lindong (VP), Ambrose Jarat (VP), Surai Abell (VP and Youth chairman), Gerard Joseph (secretary-general), Jetphre Empali (treasurer-general), Norina Emas Wilson Guang (assistant secretary), Ezra Rejem (assistant treasurer), Churchill Edward Drem (publicity officer), and (ordinary members) Peter Moni Selat, Anthony Ugor Nili, Henry Banyan, Jeti Kumpai Endawie, Pani Igoh, Leo Mamba Simpang, Samuel Sila Matthew Unjah, Conrad Inti Robin, Dennis Gasan Gudup, Lo Marin and Audrey Anging Wilson Jarau.

Spencer Birai is SDNU executive secretary.