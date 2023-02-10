Abd Karim: Sarawak won’t settle for second best if given chance to host Sukma 2024

KUCHING (Feb 10): Sarawak will not settle for second best if it gets to host the next Sukan Malaysia (Sukma) in 2024 but wants to be the overall champions, declared Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said Sarawak is very likely to host Sukma XXI as Johor, which was supposed to host Sukma XX in 2020, has rejected hosting the national games next year.

“The Sukma overall championship title has proved elusive for us ever since we won it for three times in 1990, 1992, and 1994.

“Other states are looking forward to Sarawak hosting the next Sukma and we can do it because we are politically and financially stable and have the facilities.

“We will give them (other states) one month to consider the host job and we will be the host if there are no takers,” he said during the incentives presentation ceremony for Sukma XX MSN, Hanoi SEA Games, Indonesia Para Asean Games, and Birmingham Commonwealth Games here yesterday.

To be the overall champions, Abdul Karim said all involved in the preparation of the athletes need to stay focused.

“Today’s (yesterday’s) programme is very significant and meaningful to all our athletes, coaches, and officials who have excelled in Sukma XX MSN, Hanoi SEA Games, Indonesia Para Asean Games, and Birmingham Commonwealth Games,” he said.

Abdul Karim, who is also Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, took the opportunity to thank the athletes, coaches, sports association officials, Sarawak Sports Corporation, and Sarawak State Sports Council for their support and hard work to bring Sarawak sports to another level.

A total of RM710,250 in incentives were given to the athletes who had excelled at Sukma Sukma XX MSN, Hanoi SEA Games, Indonesia Para Asean Games, and Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

From the amount, the incentives for Sukma XX were RM510,250, Para Asean Games — RM109,000, SEA Games — RM68,000, and Commonwealth Games — RM23,000.

For Sukma XX, the swimming team received a windfall of RM78,500, followed by tenpin bowling (RM59,500), archery (RM43,100), men’s indoor volleyball (RM38,000), and pencak silat (RM2,800).

The incentives were were presented by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Among those present were Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah; Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu, who was also Sarawak’s Sukma XX chef de mission; permanent secretary to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Morshidi Fredrick; and Sarawak Sports Corporation chief executive officer Awang Putrayusrie Awang Redzuan.