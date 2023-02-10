Ahsmon: 7,243 summonses issued in Kuching for illegal number plates since 2021

KUCHING (Feb 10): A total of 7,243 summonses were issued to vehicle owners in Kuching alone from 2021 to this year, for using licence plates that go against the required standards of the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

In disclosing this, Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the summonses – from RM300 up to RM3,000 each – totaled RM2.17 million.

“Having fancy, blurred or confusing licence plate numbers can be a way for criminals to confuse the authorities in their bid to avoid detection.

“Over the years, we have recorded a total of 48 crime cases where the licence plates used by the suspects were not up to the required standards, he told reporters when met at a police roadblock at Jalan Song, here yesterday.

He also said such licence plates could pose problems to other road users especially during speed traps, whereby the ‘confusing’ nature of an illegal licence plate captured by the camera could result in an innocent motorist receiving a summons via mail.

Ahsmon assured that the district police will continue conducting traffic operations to curb the use of illegal licence plates.

The required standards of licence plates of any vehicle on Malaysian roads can be found at https://www.jpj.gov.my/en/web/main-site/kenderaan1-en/-/knowledge_base/vehicle/plate-number-registration.