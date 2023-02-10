Allow NT land to be used for anything – Jeffrey

PENAMPANG (Feb 10): The condition for native title (NT) land use has to be changed so that it can be used for anything, not just farming, said Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

“We are looking into that. I hope it can be done so that we, as natives, will have the unique opportunity to develop our land, not just for farming when farming is no longer relevant. We can open housing estates, industry, but it remains at NT title, not converted because we will lose.

“When we lose, our status as native landowners will no longer be useful.

“We will do it soon,” he said.

Jeffrey, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, added that he will need help from all native leaders on that.

He explained that presently, the NT usage is restricted to agriculture only.

“If we want to make shops, industry, we cannot. We must convert the NT to other title. If we keep on doing that, one day, we will run out of NT,” he said.

Speaking at the launching of SANLODA (Sabah Native Landowners and Developers Association) agropreneur training and nursery centre on Friday, Jeffrey also said that a Native Land Foundation is being planned to represent all natives.

Among the aims of the foundation is to help native farmers who are poor, he said.

Meanwhile, he reminded that not everyone is lucky to own land, yet many natives sell their land for cash.

“But cash is liquid. Land is the basis of our economy, our wealth. The Taiwanese people plant at the sidewalk using modern methods, hydroponics and so on, and they can generate income. But here, our lands are left idle,” he said.

Jeffrey also mentioned that the mindset of natives is different from the Chinese people.

“From my observation, our behaviour is we plant and consume them, and sell whatever is left; but the Chinese sell what they produce and eat what is left. The mindset, the thinking is very far. They are always thinking what they can produce to benefit the future generation. We need to review our own attitude towards agriculture and economy,” he said.

He also said that natives are so easily satisfied, and they suffer losses when selling at the tamu due to their low selling price.

Jeffrey said that hence, it is important to create an agro ecosystem which looks after the processes from production to marketing to processing and others.

“We need to have the whole value change if we want to be developed. Unfortunately, most of our youth don’t see agriculture as a profitable venture. So, they all go to Klang Valley, Singapore, Australia and eventually, only the old are in the village. They don’t have the strength. We see a lot of our land is idle, because our farmers are going extinct,” he said.

He stressed that it is imperative for natives to see agriculture as one of the basis for the economy and they must adopt scientific and modern methods to modernise their farming activities.

After that, natives must also think commercially because “when we think commercially, we will think how to increase our production so that we can have more to sell. We must think of improving productivity. That’s why some people use small spaces but are highly productive. They use modern technology, machineries.”

Jeffrey also said that his ministry has created six collection centres all over Sabah as part of the ‘system of collection’ required to commercialise agriculture in the state.

He added that this was not enough and that there is a need to have at least one collection centre per district.

“Eventually this year, we hope to create more … the centre will have all the facilities so that people can also buy things there. And in the future, this collection centre will also be a processing centre to create value-added products,” he said.

Also present at the event was SANLODA chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Clarence Bongkos Malakun.