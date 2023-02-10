Courier centre storekeeper in Kuching jailed, fined for stealing customer’s helmet

KUCHING (Feb 10): A storekeeper of a courier centre here was sentenced to three days in jail and RM2,000 fine in default five months’ jail by a magistrates’ court today for stealing a helmet belonging to a customer.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar imposed the sentence on Nazruddin Musa, 27, after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 381 of the Penal Code which provides for jail up to seven years and a fine on conviction.

He committed the sentence at the courier centre in Jalan Swasta here around 5pm on Jan 28.

Based on the facts of the case, Nazruddin’s co-worker was ordered to check the closed circuit television camera (CCTV) footage following a report on an employee suspected of committing theft.

The checks revealed that Nazruddin had taken out a parcel from the premises and put it in his car.

The incident was reported to the company’s manager who then met Nazruddin in the office on Feb 6, and after interrogation, it was revealed that he (Nazruddin) had stolen a helmet belonging to one of their customers.

A police report was lodged and Nazruddin was arrested on Feb 7.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted while Nazruddin was unrepresented by a counsel.