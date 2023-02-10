Customs Dept plans to implement APICS at Sungai Tujoh

KUCHING (Feb 10): The Sarawak Customs Department is planning to implement the Automated Passenger In-Car Clearance System (APICS) at the Sungai Tujoh checkpoint to ease the acute traffic snarls along the road between Miri and Brunei.

Sarawak Ministry of Transport in a statement today said the proposal to use the electronic APICS system at the Sungai Tujoh checkpoint was disclosed by Sarawak Customs director Ahmad Taufik Sulaiman during a meeting here between the state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin and the Custom Department’s officers recently.

“Ahmad briefed Dato Sri Lee that the Royal Malaysian Customs Department Sarawak is working closely with the Immigration Department Sarawak in preparing a comprehensive proposal to enhance the services and upgrade the infrastructures of the CIQS (Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security) at Sungai Tujoh to improve immigration and customs clearance and processing, to smoothen the traffic flow.

“Among the ways to improve the Sungai Tujoh CIQS discussed is to implement the Royal Malaysian Customs’ system that is being implemented at the Johor Bahru – Singapore checkpoint such as the use of the APICS,” the ministry said.

It said the proposal came after Lee personally suggested the director make a visit to the CIQS to better understand the problem on the ground.

While lauding the move, the ministry said the visit was necessary given the current condition of the Sungai Tujoh CIQS facility which lacks amenities and less staffing.

“Dato Sri Lee spoke personally to Ahmad on the cross border transportation and logistics issues at Sungai Tujoh yesterday. Ahmad later in the day went to Sungai Tujoh and met his officers to personally understand the problems encountered, the existing facilities and the staffing situation.

“The issues at Sungai Tujoh include the long queues experienced by travellers, especially during weekends, the condition of the current CIQS facilities, the lack of manpower, the need for digital applications to ease vehicle entry and initiatives to ease the movement of people and goods,” it said, adding that the ministry also had raised other several important issues including the need to upgrade all CIQS along the Sarawak-Kalimantan border.

“The meeting discussed issues faced by the Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security (CIQS) Complexes at Sarawak borders with Brunei and Kalimantan, Indonesia, especially at Sungai Tujoh, Miri,” it said.

The ministry also said that it has been tasked to work with the relevant agencies to further discuss the matter including on the movement of goods between the Sarawak and Brunei border, particularly on the operating procedures for transportation of goods clearance at the border.

“The Ministry of Transport is tasked to work with the relevant agencies including the Royal Customs Department to discuss further on this matter,” it said.

The ministry also said the Customs Department wants to work with the ministry and the other relevant government departments to study and find better measures to improve travellers’ experience and the traffic situation at the land checkpoint especially at the Kalimantan border following Indonesia’s plan to relocate its capital.

“In line with Prime Minister’s (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) announcement of an additional allocation of RM1 billion to upgrade CIQS at Sarawak and Sabah borders, the Customs Department seeks to work together with the Ministry of Transport Sarawak and other relevant departments in Sarawak to improve and facilitate cross-border movement to enhance economic activities, alleviate traffic congestion and enhance travellers’ experience while keeping the borders safe and secure.

“ This includes the improvement to the services and infrastructures at the CIQS bordering Sarawak and Kalimantan, Indonesia,” it said.