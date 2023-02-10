DAP S’wak service centres launch Tertiary Education Assistance Fund

KUCHING (Feb 10): The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak service centres for Stampin and Bandar Kuching parliamentary constituencies have launched their Tertiary Education Assistance Fund, which is now open for applications.

According to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, the financial assistance of RM1,500 per applicant is to assist university and college students.

He said they are expecting around 200 to 300 applications this year.

“We believe education is one key area that we need to fully support. We will try our best to prioritise this effort as one of our key programmes this year.

“If the Prime Minister increases the parliamentary constituency allocation, we might be able to offer it to more students,” he told a press conference at Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak headquarters here today.

Chong said that to qualify for the assistance, the applicant must be a Malaysian who is a resident within the Stampin or Bandar Kuching parliamentary constituency as per address in their identification card; the applicant’s parents must have a combined monthly income not exceeding RM7,000; and the applicant must be enrolled at a local public or private university or college for their first degree or diploma course.

The DAP Sarawak chairman said the students must fill in an application form that can be obtained from his law firm, Chong Brothers Advocates or from DAP Sarawak headquarters.

“They must provide a photocopy of their Identification Card (IC), phone number and email address. They also need to provide a photocopy of their parents’ IC, their income tax returns, salary slip or EPF statement to verify their income.

“The students need to show their university or college admission letter. If the applicant is in their second or subsequent year of their degree or diploma course, they must attach academic results or transcript of the previous year. This is to make sure they are still studying,” he said.

Chong said that applicants may apply for this Tertiary Education Assistance Funds a second or third time in subsequent years, but this is subject to availability of funds and fulfilment of the required qualifying conditions.

He added that the assistance is also open to older or mature students who are doing their first degree or diploma.

Also present at the press conference was Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

For further enquiries contact Jordan at 010-8058276.