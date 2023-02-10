Federal govt urged to speed up completion of Lawas Hospital

MIRI (Feb 10): The federal government is urged to speed up the completion of a few sick government hospital projects in Sarawak, in particular the long overdue Lawas Hospital, which has denied the local people access to better healthcare, said a local activist Edwin Meru.

Edwin, 38, a member of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) called ‘Peduli Lawas’ said the new government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should also set aside special allocation for Lawas Hospital to have better health facilities and specialists in Budget 2023.

“Many Lawas folk are looking forward to the completion of the new hospital, which has been delayed for many years now.

“The existing hospital is too small and has a limited number of beds,” he said.

Sharing the same view is Elvira Tabed, 28, also from Lawas, who hoped that healthcare facilities at government hospitals in small towns like Lawas be looked into by the federal government under Budget 2023.

She said patients who had to be referred to a specialist would be asked to do their follow up at Limbang Hospital, Miri Hospital or hospitals in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

“This includes my father who has to be referred to Miri Hospital for further treatment because certain facilities and specialists are not available at Lawas Hospital,” she said.

Agnes Padan, a healthcare activist based in Lawas, said not only bigger allocation is needed for healthcare services in Lawas, the town too needed better sports facilities.

There is also an urgent need to upgrade facilities in all schools in Lawas.

“We also want the federal government to provide public transport, such as bus services in Lawas District and to set aside ample allocation to build better roads to the rural areas.

“We also want some allocation to boost the local tourism industry as well as special allocation for parents who are struggling to obtain citizenship for their stateless children,” she said.

The revised Budget 2023 is scheduled to be tabled on Feb 24 in the Dewan Rakyat.

In the initial budget which was tabled on Oct 7 last year, the Health Ministry was allocated RM36.1 billion, an increase of RM3.71 billion from the RM32.4 billion allocated under Budget 2022.