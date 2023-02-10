Food sellers complain business affected by RM5 meal

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 10): Sabah West Coast Smart Consumer Association president David Chan claimed that many food sellers have complained that they are losing business due to the RM5 meal (Menu Rahmah) introduced by the government.

He said that they have also complained that rental is costly and that the price of food ingredients is increasing daily.

“I think the government should control ceiling prices of raw materials and essential foods,” he said in a statement on Friday.

He added that gone are the days when people with RM100 can go to the supermarket and leave with a trolley full of goods.

“Now (it is) not even half, but to those sellers who can sacrifice to earn less just to help the poor needy — that is good,” he said.

David also felt that food store operators and restaurants should not be unduly worried since the RM5 food is not enforced at all outlets.

He added that there are the M40 and T20 groups that can still afford to spend and will be willing to buy.

“I don’t think M40 and T20 will be willing to queue up for the RM5 food. Some people can spend RM25 for a cup of coffee and they are happy because they are willing to pay for a comfortable environment. If we can’t afford it, just go to ‘kupi tiam’ (coffeeshop),” he said.

The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry has launched the Rahmah Menu, which consists of a plate of rice, chicken or fish and vegetables priced at no more than RM5.

Only a few food operators in Sabah have taken up in the initiative to provide the Rahmah Menu.