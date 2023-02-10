Foreigner nabbed for loitering, suspicious behaviour in front of Matang school

KUCHING (Feb 10): Police arrested an Indonesian man after he was found loitering and acting suspiciously in front of a school at Jalan Matang around 8.45pm on Feb 8.

Following his arrest, a video of the man approaching and knocking on the windows of vehicles at the Jalan Camar traffic light intersection went viral on social media.

“We have actually arrested the suspect prior to the video going viral,” Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said when contacted last night.

He added that during the man’s arrest, police from the Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV) unit did not discover anything illegal on the suspect.

“However, the suspect failed to produce any relevant travel documents,” said Abang Zainal.

The suspect, who is currently in the Siburan police station lockup, is being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

The police are also urging the public to call the Padawan district police station on 082-862233 if they have any further information on the case.