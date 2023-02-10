Friends fined RM2,000 each for disposing of stolen cables in Miri

MIRI (Feb 10): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined two friends RM2,000 each in default one month in jail for disposal of stolen items.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi convicted Muhammad Sarul Samsudin and Leonard Kendawang Dangang on their own guilty pleas to a charge framed under Section 414 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The Section provides for up to seven years in prison, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Muhammad Sarul and Leonard were found to have dishonestly disposed of stolen copper cables belonging to a company, which had earlier reported they had been stolen.

The men committed the offence earlier this month at around 8am at a premises at Mile 7 off Miri-Bintulu road.

In mitigation, they both pleaded for leniency as this was their first offence.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while neither Muhammad Sarul nor Leonard were represented by legal counsel.