Homestay Bario Highland wins 2023-2025 Asean Tourism Awards

KUCHING (Feb 10): Homestay Bario Highland has been awarded the 2023-2025 Asean Tourism Awards in the Asean Homestay Standard Category in Yogyakarta, Indonesia recently.

According to a press statement, the prestigious award was received by Homestay Bario Highland Association chairman Nawan Bala Metu and committee members at the awards ceremony which was held in conjunction with the Asean Tourism Forum.

“This accreditation of Homestay Bario Highland with the Asean Tourism Standard Awards is a significant boost to the international profile of the Malaysia Homestay Tourism, especially in the Highlands of Sarawak,” said Metu.

He pointed out that since its inception Homestay Bario Highland has grown to 70 homestays.

“Thirty-three of the homestays are certified by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

“Along with the efforts to develop the local homestay industry, the committee works closely with stakeholders as they go through the certification process,” he said.

Registered homestay members offer unique experiences for their guests, including cultural performances, traditional cooking, river cruising, mountain climbing, rainforest trekking and village tours, among others.

In addition to activity-based events, members are also producing and marketing the highland’s local products, such as the notable Bario rice, organic Bario pineapples, highland branded coffee, Bario salt, and Litsea Cubeba, locally known as ‘Tenem’.

In support of Tourism Malaysia’s strategic plan 2022-2026 for Eco-packages, Metu said Homestay Bario Highland is moving forward to expand its exploration into community-based tourism and looking forward to taking full advantage of the National Digital Infrastructure Plan (Jendela) for the digitalisation of the industry.

”Over the years, we have received tremendous support from the Tourism ministries at both state and federal levels.

“We are grateful to Sarawak’s Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah for his support and encouragement to the homestay operators,” he said.

He also expressed his gratitude to former federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri for the initiatives which provided various training and workshops for association members to enhance further their skills in managing and operating homestays.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala described the award as a major step forward for Bario Highlands Tourism’s mission to assist rural areas and their communities to thrive in the industry.

“Congratulations to Homestay Bario Highland on this prestigious award. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, they have persevered.

“The award serves as an inspiration to the operators to raise the bar in keeping the highest levels of product and service quality,” said the Mulu assemblyman.