HRD Corp urged to help address expertise gap in Sabah workforce

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 10): The Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) is urged to help the Sabah Government to address any gap in expertise and challenges in the workforce, particularly involving the people in the State, so that they can grow, attract and maintain the best talents and skills.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said that efforts to train and improve expertise in the local work force is in line with the labour market demands and is among the government’s agenda to strengthen human capital in Sabah.

He said that the HRD Corp’s training and skills improvement programmes for available workforce can help strengthen human capital development.

Hajiji received a delegation from HRD Corp which was led by its Chief Executive, Datuk Shahul Dawood at his office in Menara Kinabalu on Friday.

During the visit, Shahul briefed Hajiji on the proposal for collaborative programme between HRD Corp and the Sabah State Government in line with the aspiration of the Sabah Maju Jaya roadmap.

HRD Corp has been operating in Sabah since 1998 and currently has 4,571 employers in Sabah registered with it.

HRD Corp, previously known as HRDF, is a statutory body under the Human Resource Ministry and is responsible to steer the aspiration development of new work talent via tax collection from employers and sponsorship for training and development programmes for the nation’s workforce.