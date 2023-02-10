Indonesia’s new capital Nusantara seeks to achieve net zero carbon emissions, lead in competitiveness

KUCHING (Feb 10): Indonesia’s new capital city Nusantara aspires to achieve net zero carbon emissions and emerge as the world’s leading city in terms of competitiveness, Antara News reported.

The report quoted Nusantara Infrastructure Development Implementation Task Force head Danis Sumadilaga as saying that the aspiration would be the final stage of the development of Nusantara in East Kalimantan from 2022 to 2045.

According to him, there will be five stages of development, the first of which is from 2022 to 2024 focussing on basic infrastructure, from the provision of drinking water and electricity to waste management.

The second phase in 2025 to 2029 will give priority to the development of core areas such as public transportation facilities, both primary and secondary, he said.

Sumadilaga said the third phase in 2030 to 2034 encompasses the development of industrial areas and other sectors followed by the subsequent stages, which will be carried out in 2035 to 2039 and 2040 to 2045 respectively.

“In the final stage, the infrastructure development in the new capital city Nusantara will achieve net zero carbon emissions, with 100 per cent renewable energy, sustainable industrial development, and become the world’s leading city in terms of competitiveness,” he added.

The report also quoted Chief of the Presidential Staff Moeldoko who said Nusantara’s infrastructure development had proceeded according to plans.

He went on to reveal that the new capital city’s infrastructure development was 15 per cent completed.