KPDN takes firm action against errant traders in Limbang, records 22 cases on confiscation of goods

LIMBANG (Feb 10): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Limbang has recorded 22 cases involving confiscated goods with value amounting to more than RM250,000 since the beginning of January this year until Feb 9.

KPDN Limbang head Pulnama Tarah said the confiscated goods included sugar, petrol, diesel and other controlled items, as well as seized vehicles from various offences.

“The success is the result of inspections on 721 business premises in the district,” he told reporters at his office here yesterday.

“Out of the 22 cases, 13 were under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011; two under the Weights and Measures Act 1972, and seven under the Control of Supplies Act 1961,” he said.

“The value of the goods that we have confiscated so far is RM250,000, which is quite high and the result of this data shows that there is an increase in cases in January and early February this year, compared to the same period last year,” he disclosed.

KPDN, he stressed, will not compromise and will take strict action against errant traders.

“We will mobilise enforcement personnel to monitor for any malpractices and smuggling activities, and will take strict action against traders who violate the law,” he said, while adding that the consumers can also give their cooperation by channelling their complaints through mediums provided by KPDN.