Kuching to host Sarawak Premier international silat event on Feb 27-March 5

KUCHING (Feb 10): The inaugural Sarawak Premier International Silat Championship (SPISC) 2023 will take place at the Sarawak Indoor Stadium in Petra Jaya here, from Feb 27 to March 5.

The event’s organiser is Rumpun Silat Sarawak (RSS), touted as the nation’s ‘No 1 association’ when it comes to producing the highest number of silat practitioners.

According to RSS deputy president Dato Mohamad Yusnar Matalie, the association emphasises on the importance of preserving this martial art for the future generation.

“We, at RSS, will forever stay committed in maintaining and promoting this distinguished traditional martial art in the land of Sarawak.

“Silat is a unique art form in this archipelago; hence it’s our duty to develop and mould silat exponents from a tender young age for the betterment of the cultural heritage of this art form in Malaysia, and specifically Sarawak,” he said in a press statement.

Commenting on the scale of the SPISC, Mohamad Yusnar said the event would be set as a benchmark for the RSS in continuing to run annual silat championships in Sarawak going forward.

“The RSS wishes for the inception and the running of this tournament to be successful and noteworthy – we do not wish to make this a ‘one-off’ tournament; rather, we intend to run the Sarawak Silat Series Championship and turn it into a historic household event for silat in Malaysia.

“I am also excited and honoured to welcome the presence of established world-class silat exponents to ‘Bumi Kenyalang’ (Land of the Hornbills’, namely Sarawak) soon.

“I hope the exponents would exhibit a world-class combating action, while manifesting high sportsmanship along with the values possessed by any good silat practitioner,” added Mohamad Yusnar.

It is also highlighted that the SPISC 2023 would feature various interesting programmes by the Sarawak Arts Council to add further excitement to the event, such as the ‘Pendekar Run’, as well as food and cultural festivals.

Eight-hundred silat exponents from Malaysia and other countries such as Indonesia, Singapore, Kyrgyzstan and the US, would be vying for supremacy in the Junior and Open categories.

The championships would offer total prize money of US$20,000 (RM86,600) to the overall team champion.