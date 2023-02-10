Kuchingites all for Menu Rahmah meals offered at Mydin outlets

KUCHING (Feb 10): Menu Rahmah has made its way to Sarawak and is now available at Mydin Vista Tunku and Mydin Samariang here, where a lunch set complete with bottled water costs only RM4.90.

During a visit to Mydin Vista Tunku yesterday, consumers met by The Borneo Post expressed their happiness and gratitude for the low price of meals offered.

Dunirla Laila, 23, a Vista Tunku mall employee, said the programme ought not to be a seasonal one and should be maintained, as it offers affordable pricing with a good selection of meals for everyone to enjoy.

“It is hard to find meals offered at such low price, even at the coffee shops where they are more expensive,” she said when met while taking a look at the menu at the entrance of the hypermarket.

Zulianee Ismail, 36, a private sector staff, agreed that the food items offered were cheap and affordable for all.

“The menu items are also suitable for children; the portion is satisfying and for this price, it is worth it,” she said as she paid for her packed ‘nasi lemak’ for her two children.

As for salon worker Suzzy Ahmat, 48, she said it has definitely helped ease the burden of the low-income group and hoped that other malls or food business proprietors would follow suit.

Mydin’s Menu Rahmah offers RM2.50 breakfast items as well as lunch and dinner set meals at only RM4.90 each.

The Menu Rahmah lunch or dinner dish includes rice, a choice of protein (chicken/meat/fish) and vegetables offered for as low as RM5 per plate.

Mydin’s Menu Rahmah breakfast menu has five options to choose from – ‘nasi lemak’, fried rice, fried noodles, fried beehoon and ‘fried kueh tiau’ at only RM2.50 per packet.

For lunch and dinner, Mydin offers ‘ikan kembung goreng’ every Monday; ‘ayam goreng kunyit’ every Tuesday; ‘ikan masak sambal’ every Wednesday; ‘ikan masak kicap’ on Thursdays; chicken curry on Fridays; ‘ayam masak sambal’ on Saturdays and ‘ikan goreng kunyit’ on Sundays.

Each of these meals comes with white rice, fried cabbage and 500ml drinking water, and is priced at RM4.90 per set.

The items can be found at Mydin’s Ready-to-Eat section at both Mydin Vista Tunku and Mydin Samariang.