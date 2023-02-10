Lahad Datu to have army camp

SANDAKAN (Feb 10): An army camp will be built in Felda Sahabat, Lahad Datu at a cost of RM646.15 million in the near future, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said.

He said an infantry battalion and several units of the 13th Infantry Brigade will be based there to increase the level of capability and preparedness of the Army in dealing with current threats, as well as strengthen security levels on Sabah’s east coast.

“The plan is to set up another brigade on the eastern field and we will also build a new camp. There are now two brigades. With three brigades, it will be a complete operational division,” he told reporters at the end of his visit to Sabah’s east coast here on Friday.

Mohamad said continuous efforts to increase alertness and strengthen defence cooperation between the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and the local population were being carried out comprehensively and sustainably.

He said the presence of military control posts as well as a new military camp that will be equipped with various facilities in the area will give the community confidence and trust in the ATM and the country.

Mohamad also inspected the Kampung Tanduo Post, which was set up following an incursion by insurgents 10 years ago, to ensure that the government’s efforts to monitor bad elements and incidences such as the Tanduo incident do not recur.

“Looking at the facilities available at Kampung Tanduo Post, a comprehensive defence concept that involves the participation of the government and the community can be realised,” he said.

He also inspected the military post on Pulau Berhala, including the 3R School (reading, writing and arithmetic), which is an ATM initiative through the ‘Jiwa Murni’ project since 2009, and the post on Jambongan Island before leaving for Kuala Lumpur via Sandakan.

During a visit to the navy base in Sepanggar and the Fifth Infantry Division Camp in Lok Kawi on Thursday, Mohamad disclosed that the government is planning to acquire two more submarines under the Royal Malaysian Navy’s 15 to 5 transformation plan.

The minister said these new submarines, on top of Malaysia’s two in-commission submersibles, were vital for the country’s maritime security.

He said submarines were strategic assets which elevated the naval fleet’s capabilities in line with maritime protection strategies to deal with regional and global issues, particularly regarding the South China Sea.

“Through its 15 to 5 transformation plan, the navy is planning the acquisition of a submarine under the 14th Malaysian Plan 2031-2035 (14MP) and another under the 15MP (2036-2040).

“This long-term modernisation of the fleet includes the acquisition of other surface vessels which will most surely beef up the navy’s capabilities in facing the new dimensions of warfare,” he said.

At the Sepanggar naval base, Mohamad visited the submarine maintenance facility and jetty, inspected the Kota Kinabalu air squadron and also the littoral mission ships docked at the base.

He also said the navy had scheduled acquisition of the second batch of littoral mission ships under the 12MP and was now awaiting the Finance Ministry’s approval.

“The navy will also beef up the operational capabilities of the KD Sri Sandakan and KD Sri Tawau bases in terms of infrastructure, assets and equipment to face any eventuality in the Sulu and Sulawesi seas,” he said.