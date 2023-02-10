Lee: Digitisation of JPJ services reflects today’s digital way of life

KUCHING (Feb 10): The digitisation of services provided by the Road Transport Department (JPJ), particularly relating to motor vehicle road tax and driving licensing, reflects the current development where Malaysians have adapted to a way of life based on digital technology, online services and mobile applications.

In stating this, Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin welcomes the effort by the federal Transport Ministry to implement the digital display of both documents.

“As we know, motor vehicle and driving licences are mandatory for all vehicle owners. Congestion and long queues to obtain this service (registration and renewals) at the JPJ counters have been a hot issue among our people for a long time.

“Through the digitisation of JPJ services, we believe that this will enable the government to deliver its services to the public more effectively.

“We hope that the public would continue to obey the rules and laws related to the display of motor vehicle and driving licences,” he said in a statement today.

Federal Transport Minister Anthony Loke said it would no longer be compulsory for private vehicle owners to display road tax stickers on their vehicles as the government had made the move towards digitising JPS services.

Using the MyJPJ application, drivers could now show or screenshot their online data instead of having the physical road tax stickers on their vehicles.

Similarly, a motorist’s driving licence could also be accessed using the app.

In line with this initiative, Loke said the provision under Section 20 of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) where ‘each vehicle registration licence must be affixed and displayed on the relevant vehicle’, would no longer be enforced for the category of owners under the first phase.

This exemption would be gazetted under the authority given to the Minister of Transport under Section 127(1)(b) of the Road Transport Act 1987, the federal minister added.

“This initiative will be implemented in stages, with the first phase involving individual private vehicles, including motorcycles taking into account system readiness and public acceptance of its implementation before expanding its implementation to the next phases.

“I welcome all drivers and vehicle owners to join the digital platform.

“However, vehicles registered for e-hailing services, goods and company services will still have to adhere to the normal procedures for now,” Loke said.