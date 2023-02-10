Loke: No need to display road tax in private vehicles as services go digital

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 10): Transport Minister Anthony Loke said effective today, it is no longer compulsory to display road tax stickers on private vehicles owned by Malaysians as the government moves towards digitalising services provided by the Road Transport Department.

He said using the MyJPJ application, drivers can now just show or screenshot their online data instead of having the physical road tax stickers on their vehicles. Similarly, a motorist’s driving licence can also be accessed using the app.

“In line with this initiative, the provision under Section 20 of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) where “each vehicle registration licence must be affixed and displayed on the relevant vehicle will no longer be enforced for the category of owners under the first phase. This exemption will be gazetted under the authority given to the Minister of Transport under Section 127(1)(b) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“This initiative will be implemented in stages, with the first phase involving individual private vehicles, including motorcycles taking into account system readiness and public acceptance of its implementation before expanding its implementation to the next phases.

“I welcome all drivers and vehicle owners to join the digital platform,” he said during a special press conference with the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and the police today.

However, vehicles registered for e-hailing services, goods and company services will still have to adhere to the normal procedures for now.

Loke said the police and JPJ enforcers will no longer take action against vehicles not displaying their road tax but will use their own devices to check on the drivers’ and vehicles’ statuses.

In fact, Loke add that any summons received for not displaying the sticker after the announcement today would be classified as “No Further Action”.

For those driving other people’s private vehicles, they are encouraged to print the information in their vehicle if they are being checked.

“But do not think you don’t have to pay for your Road Tax anymore. You still have to pay for it.

“I would like to emphasise that enforcement action will always be carried out against any party who drives a vehicle without having a valid vehicle registration or driving license in accordance with the provisions under subsections 20(1), 90 (1) and 26(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said.

Other vehicles as well as non-Malaysian drivers and vehicle owners, as well as international driving license holders still need a physical copy of their documents.

He said that the move could reduce the congestion at the JPJ counter, curbed down the fake license practices and saved the agency about RM96 million per year.

“Any questions regarding this initiative can be emailed to infodigital@jpj.gov.my or call the JPJ hotline at 03-27242522. The public can also refer to the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) provided on the JPJ portal for more information,” he said. — Malay Mail