Man killed after crashing SUV into roadside tree in Kuching

KUCHING (Feb 10): A male driver died after he was involved in a single vehicle accident near the Hui Sing roundabout around 4.50am today.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) identified the deceased as Ho Ching Siong, 36.

“The deceased, who was pinned in the vehicle, was extricated by rescuers from the Batu Lintang station, who had to pry open the door of the driver’s side with a hydraulic spreader,” said the statement.

It is believed that the deceased somehow lost control of his sports utility vehicle (SUV) and crashed into a tree by the roadside.

This caused the vehicle to turn turtle and land on its roof.

A medical worker declared Ho dead at the scene.

His body has since been transferred to the Sarawak General Hospital’s forensics department for further action.