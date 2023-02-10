Friday, February 10
Minister congratulates Mechamato producer on winning Tokyo Anime Award

Monsta CEO Nizam Abd Razak (centre) with Astro vice president Raja Jastina Raja Arshad (left) during the premier of Mechamoto at GSC MidValley last year. – Bernma photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 10): Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil has congratulated Animonsta Studios (Monsta) on the success of its animation series, Mechamato, for winning the Anime Fan Award at the Tokyo Anime Award Festival (TAAF) 2023.

In a posting on Facebook, Fahmi said Mechamato has brought glory to Malaysia by making history as the first non-Japanese animation to win the award.

“It should be an inspiration for local players in the animation industry. The government will always support the industry’s efforts, especially in producing quality work without neglecting local values,” he said.

Mechamato’s victory was announced on TAAF’s official website yesterday, beating other series such as Tiger & Bunny 2, Part 1 and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. – Bernama

