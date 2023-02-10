MMEA seizes 9kg cannabis in waters off Langkawi

ALOR SETAR (Feb 10): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) seized 9kg of cannabis worth RM45,000, believed to have been smuggled in from a neighbouring country, at 2.9 nautical miles northwest of Pulau Dangli near Langkawi, last night.

Kedah/Perlis Maritime director First Admiral Romli Mustafa said the seizure was made at 10.25pm after the movement of a fibre boat entering the country’s waters from the Thai border.

He said that the MMEA patrol boat, which was carrying out Op Aman, was then mobilised to the location and intercepted the suspicious boat for inspection.

“Realising the presence of a patrol boat, a suspect was seen throwing a sack into the sea and the boat then changed course to turn back towards the Thai border. The sack, which was retrieved, was found containing nine pieces of compressed cannabis placed in gold-coloured plastic weighing 9kg and estimated to be worth RM45,000,” he said in a statement today.

Members of the public with any complaints and information, as well as emergencies at sea, can contact the State Maritime of Kedah and Perlis at 04-9662750 or MERS 999 for assistance. — Bernama