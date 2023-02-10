MoE warns against spreading religious disharmony after claims of teacher asking student to convert

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 10): The Ministry of Education (MoE) today issued a stern warning against anyone fanning or spreading religious disharmony in schools

In a statement, the ministry said they had initiated investigations into the case of a teacher who had allegedly coaxed his student to convert to Islam and are giving their full cooperation to the police.

“We take note of the allegations of a teacher asking a student to convert religions and have gotten initial feedback from the Kuala Lumpur Education department following their investigations.

“We view this matter very seriously and would like to emphasise that religion should not be used in schools to fan racial disharmony that can affect the country’s peace and harmony.

“We are cooperating fully with the police if a police report is made on this matter,” the statement read.

Police have started investigations into a report lodged against a teacher who allegedly tried to coax a Form Three student into converting to Islam.

According to a News Straits Times report, the student was told that it could boost his chances of becoming a national footballer.

Cheras police chief Assistant Commissioner Zam Halim Jamaluddin said the report was lodged on Feb 7 by the student’s mother who had reported her dissatisfaction with a school teacher who allegedly encouraged her son to convert to Islam.

He said an investigation paper had been opened under Section 298A of the Penal Code and Section 505(b) of the same Act.

Section 298A looks into the offence of causing disharmony, disunity, or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will, or prejudicing the maintenance of harmony or unity, on grounds of religion while Section 505(b) deals with those who make, publish or circulate any statement, rumour or report with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public. — Malay Mail