More funds for development in S’wak tops wish lists for Budget 2023

SIBU (Feb 10): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Finance Minister, should continue his effort to improve transparency in public administration, thereby reducing corruption and improving efficiency, opined entrepreneur Dr Hii Sui Cheng.

He noted, currently, the private sector is encountering a lot of red tape and having to deal with different departments, which costs time and money.

“An efficient, friendly and knowledgeable civil service will help greatly. It is an essential ingredient for Malaysia to make great progress post pandemic.

“Of course, our Finance Minister should also address the imbalance in our budget, with only roughly 30 per cent earmarked for development to benefit the rakyat.

“Perhaps, he should emulate the Sarawak budget allocation where development constitutes more than 65 per cent,” Hii told The Borneo Post yesterday.

The former president of Sibu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) was asked on his wish list for Budget 2023 and how he hoped the government could help through the budget.

Another entrepreneur, councillor Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar, opined that the government needs to allocate more funds to support the country’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, including measures to boost the economy, create jobs and support healthcare.

Touching on infrastructure, he said Malaysia has ambitious plans for infrastructure development, and the government needs to allocate more funds for key projects such as transportation, housing and energy.

Turning to education and skills development, he said the government should allocate funds to improve the quality of education and provide opportunities for skills development to enhance competitiveness of the workforce.

“And for social welfare, I think the government should look into allocating funds to address social issues, such as poverty, inequality and affordable housing.

“As for environmental sustainability, Malaysia has committed to reducing its carbon footprint and combating climate change. The government should allocate funds for green initiatives, such as renewable energy and conservation,” he added.

Business owner Simon Wee, in his wish list, hopes to see more allocations for Sarawak under Budget 2023.

He opined that all this while, Sarawak has always been given minimal budget to finance its development.

“We are lagging way behind the Peninsula in terms of economy and major developments. Sarawak is among the biggest contributors to the federal coffers.

“Therefore, I hope to see more allocations this time so as to propel Sarawak into a more developed state in the very near future,” said Wee.

Meanwhile, according to Bernama, Anwar had reportedly said that Budget 2023, set to be re-tabled on Feb 24, would take into account the current economic challenges, while at the same time driving the country’s growth and attracting investments.

The Prime Minister was further quoted as saying that the government was also taking into account the country’s competitiveness, the speed of business approvals as well as several new initiatives, including digitisation and sustainable consumption and production of natural resources in the downstream process in Budget 2023.