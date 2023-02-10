More researchers to do research in Maliau Basin

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 10): Yayasan Sabah Group, the Maliau Basin Management Committee (MBMC) and the Nordic Rainforest Research Network (NRRN) have agreed to continue their collaboration in the Maliau Basin Conservation Area (MBCA).

A five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) extension was inked on Friday at the Sabah International Convention Centre, which will herald a new term of cooperation between the three parties.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister of Sabah, Datuk Abidin bin Madingkir.

The initiative’s scope builds on an MoU inked on June 12, 2015 covering primary field research, training hub and encouraging interest within the Nordic research community in conducting research in the Maliau Basin. These include the University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen Business School, and the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences to promote, support and facilitate research, education, and training activities, particularly in the MBCA.

In his speech, Abidin asserted, “This MoU extension will concentrate on the MBCA and the areas around the MBMC purview. All parties agreed to carry on the collaboration after the MoU expiration date on June 11, 2020.”

Abidin also reiterated, “This MoU, signed between the Yayasan Sabah Group, MBMC, and the NRRN, represents a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to protect and preserve the precious rainforests of Sabah. Through this partnership, we will conduct extensive research into the unique biodiversity of our rainforests and develop effective conservation strategies to protect them.”

“We will tap into the expertise of leading scientists and researchers to understand our rainforest’s unique characteristics better and develop effective conservation strategies. We will also be able to work closely with local communities to ensure that their livelihoods and cultural heritage are respected and protected.

“Therefore, this partnership will lead to significant advances in our understanding of the rainforests of Sabah and pave the way for more effective conservation efforts in the years to come. I want to thank the NRRN for its commitment to this vital work, and I look forward to seeing the collaboration’s results,” he added.

Yayasan Sabah Group is highly optimistic that the collaboration will contribute significantly to constructive scientific research, particularly in assessing, monitoring, and managing biodiversity resources sustainably and promoting the importance of the tropical rainforest for present and future generations.

Not only does the MBCA serves as a natural legacy, it also serves as a substantial source of knowledge about the ever-spectacular tropical rainforest. The signing of the MoU extension will hopefully increase the number of researchers from the Nordic region to conduct research in and around Maliau Basin.

Signing on behalf of Yayasan Sabah Group was the Deputy Director of Yayasan Sabah, Datuk Sam Mannan and witnessed by the Group Manager of Conservation and Environmental Management Division, Dr Waidi Sinun.

MBMC was represented by its chairman, Datuk Frederick Kugan and witnessed by the Permanent Secretary to the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, Datuk Sr Haji Mohd Yusrie Abdullah, with NRRN’s chairperson, Prof Ida Theilade signing for NRRN and witnessed by NRRN’s Secretary, Dr Ulrik Ilstedt.

Recognising that well-implemented conservation strategies necessitate sound government policy and smart collaboration, Yayasan Sabah Group continues building partnerships with a diverse range of global networking organisations to achieve a more significant impact in addressing pressing conservation challenges apart from gaining knowledge and expertise.

In this respect, Maliau Basin, one of the Yayasan Sabah Group’s conservation areas, is well-prepared to reach new heights through collaboration with the NRRN in its establishment as a significant area for research, education and training.