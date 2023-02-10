Nanta moots ethnicity-based quota system for S’wak civil service recruitment

SIBU (Feb 10): Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi has suggested that the Sarawak government establish a quota system based on ethnicity for the recruitment of civil servants.

While he welcomed Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s aim to improve the salary scheme for civil servants to encourage more people to join the service, Nanta felt it was important that the move is supported by a fairer recruitment system.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary general said in a Facebook post today that often times only a small number of non-Malay candidates were recruited into the civil service.

“I welcome the suggestion of the YAB Premier of Sarawak, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who proposed improving the salary scheme for civil servants in Sarawak. This effort is seen to be able to attract more people in the state, not only the Chinese, but other races to join the state’s public service.

“This initiative also needs to be supported with the implementation of a fairer and more equitable recruitment system to ensure that various ethnic groups in Sarawak get equal opportunity to participate in the state public service,” said Nanta.

He said, for example, the Dayaks and Chinese often feel marginalised as they do not get a fair chance in getting employment opportunities in the public service.

“In relation to this, I recommend that the Sarawak government establish a quota system at the recruitment level, which is where the injustice usually begins.

“This situation will then result in a domino effect, which can be seen in the low percentage of involvement among other ethnic groups and non-Malays who hold high positions in the administration of the federal and state governments.”

That said, Nanta pointed out that there has been an increase in the number of people from different ethnic groups in the state civil service since Abang Johari took over the administration of the state.

“Not only that, we can also see appointments from ethnic groups and non-Malays who are beginning to be entrusted to steer the highest positions, both in the public administration of Sarawak and government-related companies (GLCs),” said Nanta.

“The approach of the Premier in the recruitment system with the philosophy that those who have merit will be given opportunities, should be used as a guide to ensure fair opportunities for all,” he added.

On Tuesday, Abang Johari said at a Chinese New Year gathering that he was working on a new salary scheme for state civil servants and he hoped it would attract more Sarawakians to join the civil service.

He said the government wanted to upgrade the state civil service, which would include adjustments to the salary system, to ensure a competent workforce and at the same time, fight corruption.

Abang Johari is also optimistic that the salary scheme revision would encourage greater diversity in applicants for civil service positions.

“If the salary is good, the Chinese will join because they will always seek greener pastures. Right now, even though we have recognised the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), it is still difficult to get them to join the government because the pay is less.

“So this is one of the problems we are facing but we will find a solution for this so long as Gabungan Parti Sarawak is given the mandate to lead the government,” he said.