Premier: Sarawak agrees to export energy to Singapore in return for investment

KUCHING (Feb 10): Sarawak will export the maximum ceiling of 1,000 megawatt of energy to Singapore in return for investment, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said tonight.

He said he was in Singapore with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently and the discussion was centred on the economic and bilateral relationship between Malaysia and the island nation.

He said the focus on energy was between Sarawak and Singapore.

“You know Singapore has certain strengths, but it also has weaknesses, that is, space and energy,” he said during a Chinese New Year dinner organised by the Associated Chinese Chamber and Industry of Sarawak (ACCCIS).

“So I briefed our prime minister and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong and we were talking about us exporting energy to Singapore, that is, the maximum ceiling of 1,000mw,” he said.

He said Singapore will lay the cables to a certain point in Sarawak.

He said it was agreed that if there is any investment coming to Singapore that needs energy, the island republic will bring it to Sarawak.

He said this is because Singapore does not have the space for investment that needs energy.

“So we give them energy and in return, any investment coming to Singapore that needs energy, they bring it to Sarawak,” he said.

The premier also said the state government has agreed to withdraw the imposition of 5 per cent sales tax on imported vehicle tyres.

However, he urged ACCCIS to look into the possibility of turning old tyres into pellets for road construction. – Malay Mail