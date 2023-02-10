Run forensic audits on delayed projects in Sarawak, suggests PKR man

KUCHING (Feb 10): Forensic audits should be carried out on all delayed projects in the state said Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak deputy chairman Abun Sui Anyit.

He said this would enable the government to learn the real causes of all sick and delayed projects in Sarawak.

“The government can also reveal the names of these failed contractors so that the people know them,” Abun said in a statement today.

He said delayed and incomplete projects in Hulu Rajang parliamentary constituency were particularly disappointing.

He listed Long Busang Health Clinic and the Jiwa Murni road from Belaga to Merit as among the projects yet to be completed according to schedule.

“This delay was acknowledged by the Premier of Sarawak (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg), as reported in the Astro Awani broadcast.

“From the report, the reason given for the delay was that the contractor is not competent,” said Abun, who is also PKR Hulu Rajang chairman.

He then questioned the competence of the Sarawak government in appointing these contractors.

“Why not check the contractor’s ability to complete the project on time and with real quality?” he asked.