Sarawak’s own beer could become pillar of state’s revenue in future, says Dr Rundi (Video)

KUCHING (Feb 10): Sarawak’s domestically produced 1602 Craft Beer could one day become a pillar of the state’s revenue, opined Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister said during his visit to Ireland and Holland, he found Guinness stout and Heineken lager were respectively a main national source of revenue.

“These two brands are the top companies for their respective region and have become the pillars of revenue for their homes; I hope one day 1602 Craft Beer will be a pillar (of revenue) for Sarawak.

“As for Sarawakians, we are more familiar with the industrial beer, and now we’re introduced with our very own craft beer. We should switch to craft beers from now on,” he said during the official launching of 1602 Craft Beer here last night.

Dr Rundi congratulated those behind the craft beer — founder Dato Sri Vincent Lee and brew masters Randy Liew and Hans Gerner.

“Congrats to all who have the creativity to venture into craft beer. It has been explained by Gerner about the beers from the point of view of health that it is not just an alcoholic drink, but also a healthy drink.

“It can be healthy, just do not overdose on it as everything that you do has its own limitation,” he advised.

Global Sales and Marketing Sdn Bhd chief financial officer Wong King Wei said Lee’s vision of crafting a beer in Sarawak, which previously only had exposure to industrial beer, has made the state the first in the country and Borneo to produce craft beer.

“We are shouldering a historic mission, which is to create a glass of beer belonging to the people of Sarawak.

“We would like to thank the land of Sarawak, which is full of human touch and unique cultural colour, for the place where we grew up, and for every one of you who accompanied us to witness and grow up with us.

“Therefore, what we want to ensure is to make the price affordable and although craft beer is categorised as premium beer, we always remember that we are not trying to create a glass of beer for the rich in Sarawak but a glass of beer that belongs to the people of Sarawak, which all Sarawakians can savour the authentic fresh beer,” said Wong.

Among those present were Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala, Deputy Minister of Transportation (Maritime and Riverine) Datuk Henry Harry Jinep, and Copial Corporation Sdn Bhd chairman Datuk Peter Nansian Ngusie.