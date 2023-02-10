Search team finds missing Batu Niah man’s body

MIRI (Feb 10): Search and rescue (SAR) team members found the body of a 33-year-old man, who disappeared while checking on his fishing nets in Batu Niah yesterday, around 10.20am today.

A statement from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre said Robin Simpurai’s body was found floating 15 metres from where he was last seen.

With the discovery of the body, the SAR operation was called off at 12 noon.

Over 70 villagers volunteered in the SAR operation together with the authorities comprising Bomba, police, and Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel.

On Thursday, Robin went with a friend to check on his fishing nets at an oil palm plantation.

It is believed that the victim’s nets had somehow gotten stuck, leading him to dive into the water and disappear.

After being unable to locate Robin, his friend went to lodge a police report.