Stats Dept: Local beef, processed chicken in S’wak most expensive nationwide

KUCHING (Feb 10): Local beef, processed chicken, carrots, spinach, and tomatoes in Sarawak are among the highest priced goods nationwide, according to Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) data.

At RM68.95 per kg, Kuching has the most expensive local beef in the country, followed by Beluran and Sandakan in Sabah at RM57 per kg.

In Sibu and Matu, 1kg of local beef is priced at RM48, while in Miri it is sold at RM29.90.

Other districts that also had pricey local beef were Kapit and Belaga (RM14.50 per kg), Miri (RM14.42 per kg), and Kanowit (RM13.50 per kg), while Samarahan had the cheapest local beef at RM9.65 per kg.

DoSM has been keeping track of the prices of goods over time, with the most recent data from Dec 31 released to the public this week through its new open data portal, OpenDoSM, which also presents locality data from its Kawasanku portal.

It is worth noting that data for some districts in Sarawak were not available.

For processed chicken (standard), Limbang’s recorded the most expensive price at RM18.38 per kg followed by Marudi (RM18 per kg) and Lawas (RM16 per kg).

Belaga had the most expensive carrots at RM12 per kg, while the lowest priced carrots could be found in Lundu at RM4.28 per kg.

Consumers in other districts that also need to fork out more for carrots included Kapit (RM8.70 per kg); Telang Usan, Subis, Sebauh, Lubok Antu, Julau, Kabong, Matu, and Pusa (RM8 per kg); Tebedu and Beluru (RM7.75 per kg); as well as Mukah and Limbang (RM7.34 per kg).

The most expensive spinach can be found in Marudi, at RM13.64 per kg, while Kanowit had the cheapest spinach at just RM1.22 per kg.

Pricey spinach could also be found in Asajaya (RM10.50 per kg), Tebedu (RM10.30 per kg), Subis and Lubok Antu (RM10 per kg), Kuching (RM9.48 per kg), and Simunjan (RM9.20 per kg).

Consumers in many districts across Sarawak also pay more for tomatoes.

The fruit vegetable is priced at RM12 per kg in Asajaya, Dalat, Song, Kapit, Belaga, Beluru, and Telang Usan.

Samarahan and Sri Aman also had expensive tomatoes, sold at RM10.91 per kg and RM10.50 per kg respectively, while Subis, Betong, Lubok Antu, Pusa, and Kabong tomatoes were priced at RM10 per kg.

Selangau had the cheapest tomatoes at just RM4.50 per kg.

Sarawak also had the most expensive cucumbers, onions, and local cauliflowers in the country.

The most pricey cucumbers can be found in Kanowit at RM8 per kg, followed by Dalat and Telang Usan (RM6 per kg), Asajaya (RM5.5 per kg), Bau (RM5.53 per kg), as well as Tebedu, Simunjan, Pusa, Kabong, Sri Aman, Lubok Auntu, Song, Kapit, Belaga, Sebauh, and Beluru (RM5 per kg).

In Betong and Lubok Antu, onions from India are priced at RM10.25 per kg, the most expensive in the country.

Other districts that offer onions at RM10 were Daro and Matu, as well as Beluran and Kunak in Sabah.

Tebedu had the cheapest onions at just RM3.50 per kg.

Julau had the most expensive local cauliflower at RM19 per kg followed by Dalat (RM18 per kg), while the cheapest local cauliflower can be found in Tatau at only RM6.90 per kg.