Tebedu free trade zone proposed under development authority

KUCHING (Feb 10): A Tebedu free trade zone (FTZ) is being proposed for implementation under the Greater Kuching Consolidated Development Authority (GKCDA), said Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada.

He said the proposal was one of the most interesting ones presented by participants of the two-day GKCDA Mini Lab for N21 Tebedu.

He believed that if implemented, Tebedu FTZ would improve and upgrade the border infrastructure, which is in need of upgrade to be on par with the facilities across the border.

“This will not be for Tebedu alone. It will be good to elevate the image of our state and country.

“I hope our premier will give priority to such development in this border town (Tebedu) because of the potential spin-off to other areas,” he said when winding up the GKCDA Mini Lab for N21 Tebedu here yesterday.

He also said there were many proposed projects presented by the more than 100 participants, who were divided into five groups.

The participants included community leaders and leaders from non governmental organisations, as well as heads of departments and government officers.

They discussed proposals for projects based on infrastructure development, utilities and telecommunications, agricultural development, economic development (non-agricultural) and social development.

He thanked them for the proposals, and assured them these would be refined before submission for the GKCDA Main Lab scheduled for Feb 28 and March 1.

According to him again, some of the proposed projects could be implemented jointly with other constituencies covered under GKCDA while others could be proposed for implementation through other agencies and other government allocations.

“GKCDA’s objectives include implementing big projects that can accelerate development in our areas. Not all villages will get projects under GKCDA, but the big projects under GKCDA in Tebedu will benefit all the people in Tebedu,” he said.

He added that RM1.5 billion had been allocated as GKCDA initial capital, but he believed the ceiling allocation could be increased if the amount was not enough for the nine constituencies under GKCDA.

“This was the certainty given by the premier,” he said.

GKCDA was established following the announcement made by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on June 12 last year.

It covers the nine state constituencies under Greater Kuching from Sematan to Serian, namely Tanjung Datu, Opar, Tasik Biru, Serembu, Mambong, Tarat, Tebedu, Bukit Semuja and Kedup.

Meanwhile, a dinner in conjunction with the Tebedu’s GKCDA Mini Lab was held on Wednesday with former five-term Tebedu assemblyman Dato Sri Michael Manyin invited as a special guest.

The dinner also saw the presentation of new appointment and reappointment letters to village chiefs and community leaders.

After the mini lab ended, the participants also attended a sharing session on the ruminant sector and coffee industry.