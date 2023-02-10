Telaga Air man jailed for hurting mum with mop, hurling butcher knife at her

KUCHING (Feb 10): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a man to a total of two years’ jail for hurting his mother with the handle of a mop and committing criminal intimidation against her with a butcher knife.

Judge Maris Agan convicted Khirul Bujang, 28, on his own guilty plea and sentenced him to one year in prison each for the two charges.

The sentences are to run concurrently from today.

For the first offence, Khirul was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A of the same Section for voluntarily causing hurt to his 58-year-old mother with the handle of a mop.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to 10 years, or a fine, or caning, or any two such punishments upon conviction.

For the second offence, he was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code for committing criminal intimidation against his mother by using a butcher knife.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to seven years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Both offences were committed at the family’s residence in Kampung Telaga Air, Jalan Matang here around 9.30am on Jan 5, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, Khirul hit his mother with the mop handle until she suffered injuries on her head and had cuts on her forehead.

He did so because his mother refused to give him money.

During the attack, Khirul also threw a butcher knife towards his mother but she managed to dodge it.

He then threatened to kill his mother, further terrorising her.

Suspecting Khirul to be under the influence of illegal substances, his mother then lodged a police report for further action.

In mitigation, Khirul, who works at an eatery, appealed for a lenient sentence.

However, DPP Danial Mohamad Ali applied for a deterrent sentence taking into account public interest, the seriousness of the case, and the impact of the trauma faced by the victim.

Khirul was unrepresented by legal counsel.