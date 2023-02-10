Tuaran to host launch of Kaamatan Festival

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 10): Tuaran will host this year’s launch of the month-long Harvest Festival celebration.

The state-level Harvest Festival’s main organising committee chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey G. Kitingan cum main organising chairman, made the announcement during its first meeting on Friday which saw two other districts, Ranau and Sandakan, shortlisted as the event venue.

It has been the tradition of the state-level celebration that the launch is held in a district in the state. It is not immediately known if Tuaran has ever been selected as host.

The month-long celebration, that takes place in May every year, is traditionally celebrated by indigenous communities in Sabah particularly the Kadazandusuns.

However, the celebration is also celebrated by all communities irrespective of their religious beliefs and races.

This year’s theme is ‘Kaamatan Membudayakan Perpaduan’ (Kaamatan Inculturates Unity), which was unanimously agreed to by the committee members.

The month-long celebration reaches its climax on May 30 and 31 at the Hongkod Koisaan, KDCA, Penampang.