Unity govt records 54 pct approval rating, but miles below popularity of PH in 2018, PN in 2020

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 10): A survey by independent pollster Merdeka Center found that 54 per cent of voters it surveyed were satisfied with the unity government of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN), compared to 25 per cent who felt otherwise.

The survey published today also showed that in comparison, just 31 per cent of respondents had approved of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s government prior to the 15th general election.

It also showed that 63 per cent of voters have ‘somewhat accepted’ the results of GE15, while 16 per cent said that ‘strongly accepted’ them.

Meanwhile, 15 per cent of voters surveyed said that they were ‘somewhat dissatisfied’ while 4 per cent were ‘very dissatisfied’ with the electoral outcome.

Also 13 per cent of voters surveyed choose to answer ‘don’t know’ or refused to comment.

The ethnicity with the highest per cent of acceptance of the GE15 results is the Indian community with 91 per cent stating they were satisfied followed by Chinese with 73 per cent satisfied and Malays who were 60 per cent satisfied.

Non-Muslim Bumiputera voters made up the largest proportion of those who accepted the GE15 outcome, at 83 per cent, while 67 per cent Muslim Bumiputera were satisfied with the result.

As for the top five issues that the new government should focus on, job creation ranked highest on the list, with 32.3 per cent of respondents selecting it as their first choice.

This was followed by the wage gap at 18.8 per cent, bringing back FDI at 11.5 per cent, more anti-corruption efforts at 9.8 and education reforms at 8.6 per cent.

Merdeka Center surveyed 1,209 respondents aged 18 and above via telephone from all states and constituencies, proportional to the population in each parliamentary constituency. – Malay Mail