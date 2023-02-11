Abd Karim: Inter-state sporting activities an opportune moment to foster stronger unity

KUCHING (Feb 11): Participating in the 14th Inter-State Foundation Games (Pesaya) can foster stronger unity among Malaysians, said Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said sports activities and festivals will provide opportunities for all parties involved to get well-acquainted and exchange their experience in various fields.

Citing the Sarawak Foundation’s student exchange programme, Abdul Karim said such programmes have proven that like-minded activities can create a strong sense of togetherness.

“Through sports, it can strengthen bonds of friendship. Participating in such an event doesn’t mean we must achieve victory, but it also helps strengthen the relationship among participants,” he said in his speech at the opening ceremony of the 14th Pesaya held at Stadium Perpaduan here on Friday night.

In welcoming participants from other states to Sarawak, Abdul Karim said this would be the best time for everyone to learn how Sarawak embraces diversity.

He also suggested that the participants visit the Borneo Cultures Museum to better understand Sarawak’s culture.

“Sarawak has an area of 124,000 square kilometres with a population of 2.8 million people, and our strength is the harmony of 31 ethnic tribes living in peace and harmony.

“We are capable of unity in diversity and through this sports event, we can strengthen and enhance our relationship as Malaysians and bridge the national integration between states,” he said.

The 14th Pesaya will see a total of 1,131 athletes and officials from all state foundations participating in 14 games from Feb 10-19.