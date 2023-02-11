Abg Jo: Green economy vision reflects Sarawak’s efforts in environmental sustainability

KUCHING (Feb 11): Sarawak government envisions transforming the state into a sustainable green economy, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said incorporating environmental sustainability into economic recovery efforts would preserve the environment and at the same time, create opportunities for investment and growth in the green economy.

“The Sarawak government recognises the importance of environmental sustainability, both in our recovery efforts from the Covid-19 pandemic and in our long-term economic growth,” he said.

The Sarawak premier said this in his keynote address for the ‘Asean Education Cities Conference 2023’ held at Sunway University in Kuala Lumpur today.

Abang Johari pointed out the state’s green economy initiative, through the development of a hydrogen economy, will allow nature and industry to seamlessly intertwine in driving gross domestic product’s (GDP) growth as well as reducing impact on the environment.

“We understand that sustainable development requires balancing economic growth with responsible resource use and consumption patterns in order to protect our environment and mitigate the effects of climate change.”

He added that the state’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 had also outlined areas such as digitalisation, innovation and entrepreneurship, towards creating a more sustainable future driven by digital economy for its residents by 2030.

Green building index was also adopted in the state in commercial office buildings, residential development, hotels, and mixed-use projects, with University Technology of Sarawak having achieved the ‘Platinum’ rating for incorporating green elements in its campus design.

Furthermore, Abang Johari said the state was developing low carbon society blueprints for cities and towns to reduce greenhouse gas emission, and a ‘Kuching Smart City Master Plan’ to promote low carbon mobility and smart city infrastructure.

On hydrogen economy, he said state-owned utility company Sarawak Energy Bhd was producing green hydrogen at its integrated hydrogen refuelling facility in Kuching.

SEDC Energy, on the other hand, was participating in a Rembus hydrogen production project to produce the energy for the Sarawak Metro’s Kuching Urban Transportation System Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) by 2024.

“SEDC Energy has embarked on the H2biscus project partnering with Samsung Engineering, POSCO and Lotte Chemical to produce 200,000 tonnes of hydrogen for their use in Korea.”

The energy company was also partnering with ENEOS and Sumitomo to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen and ammonia plant in Bintulu.

Additionally, Abang Johari regarded the introduction of hydrogen modules at universities as important towards producing skilled workforce for Sarawak, while research programmes and projects with Airbus and Japanese companies would advance the understanding of hydrogen technology.