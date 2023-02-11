Abg Jo: Sarawak, Indonesia will cooperate to develop hydroelectric dam in Nusantara

KUCHING (Feb 11): Sarawak will cooperate with Indonesia to develop a hydroelectric dam in Nusantara, Indonesia’s new capital city.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the matter was still being explored together with the Indonesian government.

“(This cooperation) proves Sarawak is successful in expanding its influence and cooperation with other countries based on confidence in our policies,” he said during his speech at the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) appreciation night in conjunction with the 15th general election here tonight.

Besides Indonesia, Abang Johari said Sarawak would also strengthen cooperation with other neighbouring countries, including Brunei, especially in efforts to improve road networks.

“With regards to cooperation with Singapore, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has supported Sarawak’s efforts to sell electricity to the island-state,” he added. – Bernama