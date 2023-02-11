Address wildlife issues in Sabah – Christina

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 11): Various programmes must be implemented this year to address the issue of wildlife in Sabah, said Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew.

She said that issues such as wildlife disturbances and threats are a phenomenon that are challenging and public complaints have risen from time to time.

“This matter has used up the bulk of the workforce to address it,” she said in her address for her ministry at Hilton Hotel on Friday.

She added that issues such as elephant disturbances at oil palm plantations and smallholders’ farms are constantly occurring particularly at the central and east coast of Sabah.

“A lot of efforts must be implemented to reduce this problem as an immediate step, among them is the formation of the elephant task force at districts affected for monitoring programmes that have been planned. Programmes such as the installation of electrical fences at plantations bordering the forest, the creation of corridors for the elephants, activity to shoo away elephants to re-enter the jungle and also relocation programmes for elephants must be implemented as soon as possible,” she said.

She added that the Wildlife Department must also streamline and improve the elephant facilities in Kinabatangan known as the Borneo Elephant Sanctuary (BES).

Christina also mentioned threats from crocodiles and monkeys and said that there is a need to address wildlife and human conflicts.

She also said that the Wildlife Department is asked to draft a long-term plan such as gazettement and subsequently, developing the wildlife corridor, particularly for elephants so that they continue to live within its habitat and not venture to settlement areas.

Aside from that, the process of creating a crocodile inventory must be sped up to adhere to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) so that the crocodile population can be controlled and reduce threats to humans.

Christina also said that her ministry has been entrusted to lead the implementation of the Malaysia Day.

She said that Sabah will be hosting the event this year.

In her address, she also said that her ministry will be participating in the working visit to Jilin, China and a meeting with the Jilin Department of Culture and Tourism in China will be held to discuss the opening of new flight routes between Kota Kinabalu and the city of Jilin to identify ‘cross promotion’ between the two cities.

She said that the visit is also aimed at forging tourism and investment cooperation between the Jilin region in China and the Sabah government.

This is a preparation for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Tourism, Infrastructure, Agriculture, Education and the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) which will be launched by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, she said.

She added that she hopes the effort will further expand the tourism sector in Sabah.

Christina also in her address said that Sabah had received 1.5 million visitors as of November, last year.

“The number exceeded one million from the target set by the Sabah government. This achievement is the result of Sabah Tourism Board’s commitment and determination to implement the strategic tourism and promotion marketing plan post-pandemic,” she said.