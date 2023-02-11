After Khairy’s insistence, Anwar tells public to give MACC room to probe Covid-19 vaccine procurement

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 11): Let the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) do their investigation on procurement of the Covid-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Despite dropping the bomb on the matter last week, Anwar now said this is no longer his business despite former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin insisting that the move had adhered to regulations.

“My statement was given based on what was furnished to me by the Health Ministry and Cabinet.

“Then let the investigation body investigate wherever it’s true or not,” Anwar told reporters here after officiating the Housewife Social Security Scheme and MyFutureJobs 2023 Career Carnival. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME