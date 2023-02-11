Anwar: Students free to express views, criticise govt

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 11): Students in the country are free to express their views including criticising the government, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this was to ensure that the group acquired critical thinking skills, in addition to creating a better learning atmosphere.

Anwar said he had also conveyed the matter to Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

“They have also opened up the space and opportunity, especially the Ministry of Higher Education, so that the university is more conducive in terms of allowing points of view to be expressed, with the exception of things that are insulting, racist in nature, or extreme religious beliefs.

“Apart from that, they are given the freedom to criticise the Prime Minister, the government,” he told reporters after attending the ceremony to hand over contributions to the AbuSulayman International Student Fund (AISF) at the International Islamic University of Malaysia (UIAM) here today. – Bernama