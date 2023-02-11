Armed Forces Fund Board seeks cooperation with S’wak govt in investment activities

KUCHING (Feb 11): The Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) is seeking cooperation from the Sarawak state government in terms of investment activities.

This was discussed by LTAT chief executive officer Dato Ahmad Nazim Abd Rahman during his courtesy call on Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here on Thursday.

For the record, LTAT has had direct and indirect investment relationships with the Sarawak government, whether in inward investment or outward investment involving strategic partners in the state.

LTAT is interested in Sarawak’s far-sighted economic policy and the state’s drive towards environmental sustainability, green economy and digital economy.

Joining the courtesy call were LTAT chief investment officer Fitri Othman and senior officer for strategy Dayana Rogayah Omar.